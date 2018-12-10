Laptops distributed to Chennai corporation school students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of United Chennai distributed laptops to Chennai High School, Kottur, on Friday, as part of a nine-year-old social initiative called “Ford Rotary Digital Initiative” by Rotary and Ford Motor India, a club release said on Sunday.

The headmistress of the school Kalpana Maheswari said the laptops will help students in keeping themselves in tune with the new-age visual and interactive ways of learning, the release said.

Chennai High School, Kottur, is run by Greater Chennai Corporation.