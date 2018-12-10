‘Museum of the mind’ to come up in city soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government museum in Egmore will soon have a new addition — ‘Museum of the Mind’ — a first of its kind gallery in the country that will depict the evolution of mental health in the country, said K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, on Sunday.

He was speaking at the launch of the Centre for Mental Health and Inclusive Development. “Working with The Banyan, we will look at how we can depict the evolution of mental health, its aspects and its place in our society,” he said.

Set up by The Banyan, a city-based mental health NGO and HANS foundation, the centre aims to create inclusive living options for persons with mental health issues for whom hospitalisation is no longer beneficial and exit options are unavailable.

“The centre will also work on reorienting the paradigm of care in these facilities to offer user-centred and rights-oriented services,” said a press release from the NGO.