Over 1.5 kg gold seized at Chennai airport; customs officials arrest smugglers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials posted at Anna International Airport, Chennai, detected five cases of smuggling of gold weighing over 1.5 kg over the weekend, according to an official release. The smugglers were arrested.

On Saturday night, four passengers Muthuraman Boominadhan (21), Sahul Hameed (42), Mujib Rahman (50) and Kalandar Abbas (27), all Indian passport holders, arrived from Colombo by Indigo Airlines flight, and were intercepted at the exit of the customs arrival hall, on suspicion that they had concealed gold in their bodies, the release said.

“On repeated questioning, they admitted to have concealed gold in their rectum in the form of rubbery spread,” the release said.

A rubbery spread of four gold ingots of 24-carat purity, totally weighing 929 grams, valued at Rs 30 lakh, were extracted from their rectum.

On Sunday morning, Abdul Samad (50), an Indian passport holder, arrived from Dubai by Emirate Airlines. A check on him led to the recovery of 10 pure gold cut bits weighing 580 grams (valued Rs 19 lakh) which were kept concealed among his personal effects, the release said.