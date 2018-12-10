Chennai cop's 22-year-old son arrested under POCSO Act for showing obscene pictures to minor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old son of a sub inspector was arrested on Sunday by Chennai police for allegedly showing obscene pictures to the minor daughter of a head constable.

Police said Praveen was a college student and son of a traffic sub-inspector.

He was residing at a police quarters in the city and the head constable was his neighbour. On Saturday, Praveen allegedly took the girl to the terrace of the building and showed her obscene pictures, said a police officer.

She told her parents about this and a police complaint was lodged. On Sunday, Praveen was arrested under POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody.