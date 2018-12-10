Home Cities Chennai

Teen drowns, two more missing in Chennai's Marina beach

A college student drowned in the Marina beach while two others are feared dead while they were taking bath on Sunday afternoon.

Marina Beach (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A college student drowned in the Marina beach while two others are feared dead while they were taking bath on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Dinesh of Thirumullaivoyal, Bharadwaj of Tindivanam and Jayakeerthi Varma of Dharmapuri, all aged 18 were students of a private engineering college at Sriperumbudur. 

“They stayed in the college hostel and on Sunday afternoon, eight students, including Dinesh, Bharadwaj and Jayakeerthi Varma, went to Marina Beach. They were playing in the sea behind Kannagi Statue and a wave dragged them away,” said a Marina police station officer.

The other five students alerted police. With the help of fishermen, personnel launched a search for the trio. Dinesh was washed ashore and was ‘declared dead’ when he was rushed to government hospital. The other two are missing,” said the police officer. A case has been registered.

