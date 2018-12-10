Tracking IMEI numbers, cops nab two mobile thieves in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who were allegedly involved in stealing mobile phones have been arrested in two different incidents.

Police also seized phones from them.

Nandambakkam police were tracking IMEI numbers of stolen mobile phones.

“While checking, we traced a mobile which was stolen a year ago and investigation led to a man,” said a police officer.

The man identified as S Ruban Kumar was acting as an agent for selling stolen mobile phones, said police. They seized 12 mobile phones from him on Sunday.

Similarly, based on a complaint of Sivaraj from East Tambaram, police arrested Koteeswaran for stealing Sivaraj’s phone near his house on Saturday. Koteeswaran was remanded in judicial custody.