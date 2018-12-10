When Chennai was ‘Woken’ up

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Chennaiites got a whiff of Matt Hardy’s impending arrival to the city, there was excitement and anticipation among his loyalists — a ‘pop’ of sorts that one receives after winning a title. For the uninitiated, ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy is a WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) star, a 13-time world tag team champion. The superstar was in India, as part of a promotional tour, in association with SONY network. The tour’s agenda was manifold and included the announcement of the first-ever WWE trials for Indian athletes, slated to be held in March next year, and WWE’s partnership with Special Olympics World Games 2019.

He made pit stops in Mumbai and Chennai for several crossover events — from appearing on the popular reality show ‘Indian Idol’, devouring a giant Peshawari naan, learning the rules of cricket from Sunil Gavaskar, donning the veshti, interacting with differently abled athletes to visiting cancer patients in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, he did it all. “This is my first time in India, and the last few days have been amazing. I have been able to explore the culture of the country. I am fortunate and blessed to get a chance to do things that I otherwise wouldn’t,” he said when we recently caught up with the champion. Excerpts from the conversation:

If you were to go back to 1992, your debut year and create a time capsule for your future self, what would it be?

My time capsule would read — ‘Have dreams, aspirations and goals. Work hard and dedicate yourself to it. There’s nothing unachievable, especially in this day and age. But, once you achieve it, make sure you stay focused on your roots and what got you here. There could be times when you are frustrated or low but, never let it get you down. Positivity helps you go a long way and will make your quality of life better.’

For someone who lost his mother to cancer, how moving was it to meet cancer patients?

Yes, my brother (Jeff) and I lost our mother to cancer when we were really young. Since then, I have donated to cancer charities. It is a terrible disease and we hope one can find a complete cure to it. We all go through our ups and downs, some worse than others. All I would say to these patients is keep your chin up and stay strong. Believing that you will be alright will take you further.

Despite India being one of WWE’s top markets, it has taken some time to employ Indian wrestlers. How does WWE maintain its diversity?

It is very important now, more than ever, to maintain diversity. WWE has become a global entity, and we are striving towards that kind of diversity where there is representation from every part of the world. We do know that we have a strong base in India and we need wrestlers from the country for people to cheer for them. The trials set to happen next year could be the beginning of a new journey.

You have had your own share of peaks and valleys. Were there moments when you’ve had reservations?

No, both my brother and I never had those reservations. I have always wanted to do this (wrestle) and I have been proud of it. That, in fact, was one of the reasons why people liked the ‘Hardy Boyz’. We were normal looking guys doing our own thing. What other people thought didn’t really matter. But, if there’s one thing that I would tell my younger self, it would be this: ‘Go slow, don’t do so much. Take calculated risks’. When you are young, you tend to take all the high falls, bounce back quickly and feel invincible.

How did you deal with scenarios where you had to stay away from the action due to injuries?

To miss a match is definitely frustrating. But, you have to focus and try to heal and mend the injury. I made a transition in my persona – from doing too many athletic routines, I focused on my character, and of it being larger than life. That’s what smart performers do, especially when you grow old.

Have tag team matches been given the due attention?

I think tag teams don’t have the kind of focus it did. The main reason being, we haven’t had that one mega star yet. But, it will happen soon. The next biggest WWE star could be someone from India too. Once it’s addressed, the tag team situation could become better.

What are your thoughts when you look at yourself on trade cards?

I think I am quite honoured to be a part of it — to have your image on it and be immortalised in cards. When my brother and I became WWE superstars, we were represented in action figures, trade cards and video games. Every time something like that happened, we said, “We have made it!” Having my image on a trading card doesn’t make me feel awkward at all… trade me away!

Best memory?

When Jeff and I won the tag team title.

A favourite move?

My finishing move, Twist of Fate. That’s when I know that my day is over, and I can go back and have a good meal.

A quirky habit?

I always wear pants that have a pocket. When I remove my hair tie, it goes right into the right pocket. Also, I dislike stretching with my shoes on.

Something you aspire to do?

To try acting and be a part of a film. I would have loved to play Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.