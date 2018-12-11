4 held for caste-based defamatory comments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men, who allegedly made defamatory comments about women of a particular caste, were arrested in Thiruvallur on Monday. On Thursday, many organisations and political parties paid respect to Dr Ambedkar on his death anniversary. “In Narasingapuram village near Chembarambakkam in Thiruvallur, four men raised slogans in front of Dr Ambedkar’s picture. A video of them raising slogans was shot and later the men raised defamatory slogans against women of a specific caste,” said a police officer. Following a complaint, the men – identified as Solomon, Anbarasu, Vinoth and Anbalagan – were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.