6,000 km in 90 days

CHENNAI: Rana Uppalapati, a noted skater has been blading across the Indian Golden Quadrilateral — about 6,000 kilometres, in 90 days, creating awareness about child safety and raising funds for the education of underprivileged girl children as part of the Titan ECHO campaign.

The 37-year-old, on his ‘wheels of change’, reached Chennai on Friday. Speaking to CE about his journey he said, “I have been on the road for 90 days, raising funds for the education of underprivileged girl children, organising sessions, meeting, and sensitising about six lakh kids, communities and people in schools and colleges about child safety. It is extremely important and relevant in today’s world.”

As he walked us through his journey, Rana recalled a chilling incident. Just a day he before he reached a village near Himmatnagar town, a 14-month-old girl had been allegedly raped in the same district – Sabarkantha. “Incidentally, we had to cross that particular area, and there was a curfew. Abuse is on a raise,” he rued.

The journey was flagged off at Hosur in Karnataka on September 5 and Rana subsequently covered places including Tumakuru, Sira, Chitradurga, Hubli, Bharuch, Vadodara, Lucknow, Patna, Dhanbad, Bhubaneshwar, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad before reaching Chennai. “There are a lot of plaguing issues like child marriage, the dowry system and maternal mortality in our country. After visiting schools and getting an idea about the ground realities, I decided to support girl education. These social issues have a correlation to education. When a girl is educated, she is more aware and very unlikely to marry under 18 years of age. Several other problems which sound very familiar to us, are still deeply rooted and we wanted to ensure there are solutions for that,” explained Rana, who has previously skated from Mumbai to Goa and Visakhapatnam to Chennai.

He has so far covered over 5,500 kilometres and collected funds to support the education of over 16,200 girl children. “To create a sustainable solution, we need partners. In this journey, I was supported by Titan Company Ltd and members of CII Young Indians. The fund we raised will directly go to two NGOs — Nanhi Kali and IIMPACT,” he said.

Talking about what the project means to him, he said, “The longest distance a person has skated so far is about 8,000 kilometres in Germany. The idea of skating wasn’t to break any record. It was not even for me to become a role model but, it was to expose people to a model, a project which could create a sense of individual social responsibility.”

Rana learnt to skate when he was eight years old and now, he has found a purpose to it. From roller-skating on the roughest terrains, gliding on sludge to inching uphill, Rana has done it all. He says the initial few days were the hardest before he acclimatised to the routine. “There was bad weather; some parts of north India didn’t have good roads. I had blisters on my feet. It was either drown or survive. I learnt to swim and here I am! My support team was there to help me and also record evidence of the whole journey,” he said. When questioned if he would be willing to work on a similar campaign model in the future, he smiled, “I don’t think I will be repeating this model (skating). Just because this model worked out this time, doesn’t mean it will the next time. Adapting to different methods and standing for the cause is most important.”

Places covered

