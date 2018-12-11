Home Cities Chennai

An exception that flouts rules

A house in Tambaram has been given an accommodation to build on a storm water drain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the Madras High Court’s tough stance on encroachments which hinder flow of rainwater, the Public Works Department is accommodating an encroachment on its storm water drain in Tambaram.

The PWD has allowed two pillars of a house on Old GST road in Irumbuliyur to rest on the storm water drain, which is being constructed by the same department in the area.“We requested the PWD to allow the pillars to stand on the drain and they have obliged,” said G Ilangovan, the owner of the encroachment.

While it can be brushed off as a one-off case, local activists believe it can open a pandora’s box when it comes to encroachers seeking leniency and expecting the government to institute civic amenities around their encroachments.

“The PWD should remove all encroachments in the path of their works before beginning it. This arrangement will only embolden encroachers,” said David Manohar, a local activist.Public Works Department officials were not available for comment.

Housing hazard

In addition to weakening the sidewall of the drain on which it rests, the encroachment also weakens the two pillars, putting the family in the encroachment at risk.

