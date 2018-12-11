Aye-aye to AI?

By Express News Service

Aravind Sundar

AI is the power that is going to make humankind more intelligent. In this process, we need to adapt or change to be a part of this in some way. If not, we will be left behind. Change is the hardest to accept, but we need AI to be a boon. Regulatory systems must be put in place that will help AI not be a threat. It’s not easy as there are challenges like variations in culture because human intelligence can never be regulated. Further, AI is an expansive term for different technologies and thus, to find a common set of rules would be hard. To start with, it is a must to bring in the learning of the rights and wrongs of engaging with any AI.

Prem Shankar

Artificial Intelligence will make us lazy while increasing our productivity. I feel humans are

heading towards an enhanced lifestyle and the grass is definitely greener on the other side until we are replaced at work and eventually wiped off from the face of the earth.

Jatin Krishna

Talking about AI, today’s science and technology has evolved to a point where computers can be programmed with a human-level intelligence. We are stuck at the timeline where it is difficult to foresee the future. I feel Artificial Intelligence would be a bane in the long run as it can reduce human employment, communication and can create a potential threat to humanity and security. AI is something which cannot be taken for granted as people earlier were able to successfully live a life without it. A stringent legal policy and restriction should be framed as it can reduce human interference in the future.

Aadhithya Nandhan

Artificial intelligence is an expensive gold-wrapped gift box with a time bomb inside it. AI comes into existence as we are incapable of learning about the universe after millions of years. AI has the capability to learn all this in just a few years. Till now, we are the most intelligent species (we think so) on the planet and we know how we treat the less-intelligent ones. When a proper AI is invented where it can decode itself and evolve and communicate, we will no longer be at the top of the food chain. The day AI learns we are nothing but a degrading piece of meat which doesn’t sustain indefinitely to time, we will be nothing but what ants are to human.

Karun Ram

AI has brought the world to unimaginable frontiers, but at what cost? Millions of jobs that once required human involvement are fully automated, and many have lost jobs, only to be replaced by robots. It is as though we are giving up our humanity by imparting the capacity for thought to machines. AI, thus, will inevitably be the bane of human society as we know it, and we must be prepared for this transition in the very definition of humanity and society.

Priya Raghavan

For a person, especially a parent, who is not so tech-loving and science-driven, and for whom EQ always weighs high in comparison to IQ, AI forever seems ‘artificial’ and a ‘bane’! For example, AI tutors may work well for school kids’ homework but not for their moral and ethical upbringing. ‘Can AI-enabled technologies help parents teach their kids to be more human?’ The day, the answer is a convincing and a roaring YES, I shall deem AI to be a big boon.

Jayanth Kashyap

It is neither. Artificial Intelligence is now becoming a necessity. Similar to the invention of the wheel, steam engines and aeroplanes, AI is the next step in the technological evolution of humankind. While AI will change life as we know it, it will also allow people to focus more on developing their collective skills and knowledge towards advancing humanity #aioptimist.

Manick Vennimalai

Artificial Intelligence, at its current scale and level of applicability, is an absolute boon. However, dismissing the possibilities of danger is not the way forward. Strides are being made on the technological front with a strong regulatory spine of ethics. The world’s current stance on AI is not one of reckless bewilderment, but of leaning towards being ruminative. Artificial Intelligence is going to make us more ‘human’.