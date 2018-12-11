Home Cities Chennai

Casper changed my life, I go to sleep happy, wake up happy

It is said that animals can truly teach you about unconditional love and anyone with a pet can tell you that it’s true.

Published: 11th December 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Cheryl Gonsalves
Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is said that animals can truly teach you about unconditional love and anyone with a pet can tell you that it’s true. With the unspoken language of love that has no measure, pets can really make people’s lives so much better.I’ve wanted a dog ever since I was 3 years old and I’ve constantly asked my mom. She told me we could get one after I finished Class 10, so I waited. But 10th eventually became 12th, and then I didn’t know which college I would go to.

Eventually, I ended up in Christ College and I realised this is finally my chance because I know exactly where I’m going to be for a long time. Thus, began my research. It is important to pick the right dog based on your family, house and their needs. I lived in an apartment and felt that a beagle would be good. 

My plans of getting a Beagle, however, came to a halt when I saw pictures of Shih Tzu puppies and fell in love with them. I finally settled on Casper, an 8-month-old male Shih Tzu.

I called up the owner, met her, made all the arrangements at home and the next day, on April 22, 2018, I brought home my world.The tiny little ball of fluff has taken more of a liking to me than anyone else in the family and follows me around everywhere, waits for me to come back home and even waits outside the door while I take a shower. 

The little dog always wants to be a part of every family conversation, so he sits on the sofa and listens in, or sometimes, he even hops on to the centre table like a showpiece. Casper doesn’t have any qualities that can be disliked but if I had to point out one, it would be him getting aggressive with a bone.

I had two major worries before getting Casper: getting him used to being alone when I went to college and getting my family members used to him. Since he’s a puppy, the former problem was easy to solve with training, but my family is still getting used to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp