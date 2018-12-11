Casper changed my life, I go to sleep happy, wake up happy

Cheryl Gonsalves By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is said that animals can truly teach you about unconditional love and anyone with a pet can tell you that it’s true. With the unspoken language of love that has no measure, pets can really make people’s lives so much better.I’ve wanted a dog ever since I was 3 years old and I’ve constantly asked my mom. She told me we could get one after I finished Class 10, so I waited. But 10th eventually became 12th, and then I didn’t know which college I would go to.

Eventually, I ended up in Christ College and I realised this is finally my chance because I know exactly where I’m going to be for a long time. Thus, began my research. It is important to pick the right dog based on your family, house and their needs. I lived in an apartment and felt that a beagle would be good.

My plans of getting a Beagle, however, came to a halt when I saw pictures of Shih Tzu puppies and fell in love with them. I finally settled on Casper, an 8-month-old male Shih Tzu.

I called up the owner, met her, made all the arrangements at home and the next day, on April 22, 2018, I brought home my world.The tiny little ball of fluff has taken more of a liking to me than anyone else in the family and follows me around everywhere, waits for me to come back home and even waits outside the door while I take a shower.

The little dog always wants to be a part of every family conversation, so he sits on the sofa and listens in, or sometimes, he even hops on to the centre table like a showpiece. Casper doesn’t have any qualities that can be disliked but if I had to point out one, it would be him getting aggressive with a bone.

I had two major worries before getting Casper: getting him used to being alone when I went to college and getting my family members used to him. Since he’s a puppy, the former problem was easy to solve with training, but my family is still getting used to him.