Chennai city police chief asks his men to follow traffic rules first

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Through an internal communication, the Chennai city police commissioner has asked all his subordinates to set an example for the public by strictly following the traffic rules themselves and have been warned of 'stringent action' otherwise.

The message from the city police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, circulated mostly on WhatsApp groups, said, "We have started counselling policemen to wear helmets for sure. We have also given a deadline beyond which stringent action is to be taken."

Officers of all ranks should follow the traffic rules, it said. "From inspectors and above (officers given cars or jeeps) we should ensure everyone in a four-wheeler and the drivers wear seat belts," the message read.

Furthermore, the message said that merely a picture with evidence of the date and the time of the violation will invite action. All officers were asked to follow the rules and ensure those working under them do so too.