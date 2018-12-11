Civic chief told to appear in court daily

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday asked the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to appear before it every day from December 17 and explain the daily status pertaining to the cleaning up of Marina beach.

The High Court Bench comprising of Justice Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth, was originally hearing a petition filed against the new guidelines issued by the Central government on deep-sea fishing and the implementation of Murari Committee report.

The bench expressed their disappointment against the Chennai Corporation, calling for the removal of encroachments along the lighthouse and the nearby roads.

The judges also said the funds that were being allocated for the Marina beach by the government, should also include the construction of fish markets.

Questions were also raised to the corporation,on the fishermen being allocated separate places for selling and the details of people who had applied under the programme.

Issuing directions to the Chennai Corporation, the High Court bench directed the corporation commissioner to be present at the Madras High Court after December 17, until the completion of the case, to present the daily status report of Marina Beach.