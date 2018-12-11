Corporation steps up Swachh mission awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the fourth Swachh Survekshan rankings, the Chennai Corporation has intensified its efforts to better it’s ranking by conducting cleanliness campaigns at the Chennai airport, Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus and the Chennai Central railway station in the last two weeks.

Swachh Bharat animators organised a signature campaign and spread awareness about the importance of keeping surroundings clean and the need for source segregation of domestic waste.

“It is important to keep reminding people of the benefits of improving cleanliness in our country and responsibly disposing trash,” said a Swachh Bharat supervisor.Chennai was ranked the 100th cleanest city in the 2018 rankings.