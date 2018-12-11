Home Cities Chennai

Doctors urge good kidney health

The Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation in association with the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), inaugurated the 18th IFKF Conference 2018 on Monday.

The foundation has done 2,56,413 free and subsidised dialysis on 1,303 patients

By Express News Service

Addressing experts, students and delegates from across the globe, founder trustee of TANKER Foundation Georgie Abraham said, “The foundation has completed 25 years of service. This conference will be a platform for delegates to share knowledge, address the issue of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), its causes and discuss awareness programmes.”

About 850 million people worldwide are estimated to have kidney diseases due to various reasons. J Radhakrishnan, IAS, principal secretary (Health and Family welfare), Government of Tamil Nadu who presided as the chief guest, discussed various causes of the disease. He said, “Most of us know the challenges of CKD but, despite the knowledge available, there’s very little attention being given to the prevention. Lifestyle modifications and healthy food consumption can be key to managing CKD. If there are deaths due to dengue, it is given attention but, daily deaths due to Cardiorenal syndrome isn’t an issue.

The fact that this is not an issue and that it is being trivialised, is an issue on its own. This conference will pave way for different countries to focus on these issues, finding solutions, and adopting methods.” Twenty five delegates from India and across the world are participating in the conference. They will discuss climate change, kidney health, women and kidney health, CKD and nutrition, fund raising, awareness, screening, global learning — transplant and dialysis, management and fundraising for foundations.

As of August 2018, TANKER foundation has done a total of 2,56,413 free and subsidised dialysis on 1,303 patients. At present, 409 patients receive 3,615 dialysis on a monthly basis of which 3,248 are free. “This is done with the help from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and other donors,” said Latha Kumaraswami, managing trustee, TANKER.

Talking to CE on the sidelines of the event, she said, “This event has brought people from various parts of the world together. We wish that more foundations come up, and work together in creating awareness on patient care, dialysis care and so on. Like Radhakrishnan said, prevention is an important aspect that needs to be aimed for. With more organisations and donors stepping forward, we can certainly bring a change.”

The conference will take place till December 12.  For details, visit  www.ifkf2018.org or write to info@ifkf2018.org

