Expert explains

CHENNAI : I am a Central pensioner. I talked to my local HOD i.e. CDA and CGDA, New Delhi regarding my promotion but both rejected it. Then, I registered grievance in CPGRAMS. The Defence ministry recommended my case and directed the CGDA to redress my grievance. But, the CGDA rejected it again. Our department comes under Defence Ministry (Finance) and so, the CGDA is supposed to be a subordinate officer to the Defence Ministry.

If this is correct, it would mean that the CGDA has disobeyed the higher authority’s order. Can we view it as an act of sedition, and can I, as a member of public, sue them? If that is possible, under which act can we sue them? I am also writing to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the same.

— Anonymous

Ans: You ought to have gone to the court while you were in service. As a pensioner you will neither get promotion nor any paper promotion with monitory benefits. You can

forget going to the court.

We lost six acres of agricultural land. However, as of now, we have only received `600 rupees from the Government. How can the issue be

solved?

— Kamala Kannan S

Ans: If you are on time, you can file a petition before the Government for seeking a reference for higher compensation. In case your petition is rejected, you can file an LAOP before the sub-court Poonamallee for higher compensation which normally is a market rate with interest.