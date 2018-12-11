Foreign bills, gold worth Rs 35 Lakhs seized at airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Anna International Airport have seized foreign currency worth Rs 22.5 lakh, gold worth Rs 13 lakh and shuttlecocks worth Rs 24,000, on Sunday and Monday, said a Customs statement on Monday.

According to the statement, on Monday, Salim Mohamed Idith (26) from Kuala Lumpur was intercepted, and it was found he possessed two thin pure gold rods worth Rs 13 lakh concealed as beading material (weighing 398 grams) along with 25 dozens of ‘Yonexaerosensa’ shuttlecocks worth Rs 24,000, in his check-in baggage.

On Sunday, based on tip-off, Air Intelligence officials intercepted five passengers, namely Abbdul Matheen (49), Rowther Naina (28), Sickander (40), Ibramsha (40) and Dawood Ali (48), at the departure hall. A total of Rs 22.5 lakh was recovered from them.

They carried 6,800 Euros, 6,900 US dollars, 3000 Australian dollars and 800 Swiss Franc, totally valued at Rs 12.5 lakh, concealed in their rectums, the statement claimed, adding that an additional 3580 pounds, 2900 Australian dollars, 3850 Euros, 2900 US dollars and 2000 Malaysian Ringgit worth Rs 10 lakh, were kept concealed in their wallets. All were seized under Customs Act 1962.