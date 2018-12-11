Home Cities Chennai

Foreign bills, gold worth Rs 35 Lakhs seized at airport

On Sunday, based on tip-off, Air Intelligence officials intercepted five passengers, namely Abbdul Matheen (49), Rowther Naina (28), Sickander (40), Ibramsha (40) and Dawood Ali (48).

Published: 11th December 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Anna International Airport have seized foreign currency worth Rs  22.5 lakh, gold worth Rs  13 lakh and shuttlecocks worth Rs 24,000, on Sunday and Monday, said a Customs statement on Monday.

According to the statement, on Monday, Salim Mohamed Idith (26) from Kuala Lumpur was intercepted, and it was found he possessed two thin pure gold rods worth Rs 13 lakh concealed as beading material (weighing 398 grams) along with 25 dozens of ‘Yonexaerosensa’ shuttlecocks worth Rs 24,000, in his check-in baggage.

On Sunday, based on tip-off, Air Intelligence officials intercepted five passengers, namely Abbdul Matheen (49), Rowther Naina (28), Sickander (40), Ibramsha (40) and Dawood Ali (48), at the departure hall. A total of Rs 22.5 lakh was recovered from them.

They carried 6,800 Euros, 6,900 US dollars, 3000 Australian dollars and 800 Swiss Franc, totally valued at Rs 12.5 lakh, concealed in their rectums, the statement claimed, adding that an additional 3580 pounds, 2900 Australian dollars, 3850 Euros, 2900 US dollars and 2000 Malaysian Ringgit worth Rs 10 lakh, were kept concealed in their wallets. All were seized under Customs Act 1962.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Does a resurgent Congress spell trouble for the BJP in 2019?
OH MY GIZMO | Fun and exciting features of Google Pixel 3
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp