Government likely to revive Koyambedu market road project

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed 80 feet wide road connecting Poonamallee High Road (NH4) and Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex ‘A’ Road, which was shelved over the cost of land acquisition, is likely to be revived. Sources in Chennai Metro said in order to ease congestion on the market road which is now used by private and government buses other than the huge trucks supplying goods to the market, there is a plan to link the ‘A’ road with the Poonammallee High road link.

The road was planned in 2013 after the closure of Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex’s ‘F’ and ‘G’ road, which is now converted into Chennai Metro Rail depot after taking over the possession of 30 hectares of land from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

A Government Order gave administrative sanction for land acquisition at a cost of Rs 34 crore for extension of ‘A’ road and a 24 metre wide Link Road was proposed to relieve congestion in Koyambedu market.

It was learnt that a proposal for acquisition of land measuring an extent of 5.46 hectares in Nerkundram village, was sent to the Government through the Thiruvallur District Collector for approval to build a road linking the market and the Poonamallee High road. The total funds estimated for acquiring the land was around Rs 165 crore. Sources said that once the proposal was forwarded to the government, it raised queries regarding availability of funds for land acquisition. As such the project was shelved.

Now sources say that there are initial talks going on to revive the project. When Express contacted top CMDA officials over the status of the project, they refused to provide details.Traders feel the road would reduce the congestion on the market road which is chaotic during the early morning trade. It has also been giving nightmares to residents.