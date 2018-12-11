Government to notify delimitation details of wards

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Municipal Administration will be notifying the details of delimitation of territorial wards of all the 124 municipalities in the State government gazette on December 15. This is an important step towards conducting the elections to local bodies in the State which are long overdue.

Official sources said the delimitation details of other local bodies like town panchayats, corporations, etc., are also expected to be notified either on December 15 or in due course. This delimitation has been completed based on the 2011 census. After this process is over, the process for communal rotation would start immediately. The Madras High Court had censured the State government for the delay in conducting the local body elections.