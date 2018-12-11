In a league of her own

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : “Happiness never lasted long. My fellow members from the community were very jealous and threatened us not to earn. Because this forced them to do the same instead of indulging in begging and prostitution. I was beaten up, tortured and not given food. Those are the dark and sleepless days that I don’t want to recollect.” Dressed in a pink and white ethnic wear, sporting a bright lipstick and poker straight hair, Preethisha Premkumaran tells us her story of belonging to the trans community, the ire from her own people and finding love.

“I was reborn 15 years back. As a class eight student, I started to feel the feminine side inside me because of hormonal changes. I eloped from home to Pune, in 2003, accompanied by a few friends, with some jewellery in hand, and underwent a sex reassignment surgery after three months. I got to know about this procedure from a friend. My only aim then was to get it done and celebrate the new identity. Society and fear of rejection never bothered me,” says Preethisha, who was born in Kalyanipuram, a village near Tirunelveli district.

Gripped by the fear of being judged by relatives and bringing embarrassment to her parents, she continued to live in Pune. To make her ends meet, she bought phone covers and key chains from a wholesale market and sold them near local train stations. It fetched her `400-`500 a day.

Preethisha moved to New Delhi in 2006 along with a few friends when she got an offer from a badhai group (it involved dancing for occasions like marriage, childbirth and other religious ceremonies). Eventually, she found a place in a drama group that performed street plays and spread social awareness.

Although the pay was less, the work gave her a new lease of life — a sense of being. The work rewarded her with confidence, self esteem and a life of dignity. Five years later, she convinced her parents about accepting her sexuality, and gained their support, and moved to Puducherry.

In 2011, she attended a programme organised by an NGO in Chennai. “I met actor Manikutty there and shared my experiences. He was moved and took me to master Jayarao. I was asked to join the Theatre Lab Actors Training Centre in KK Nagar. In two days, I performed a comical role of a tribal woman in a play titled ‘Oru Sindubadin Manaivi’. I went on to learn acting free of cost and settled in Mogappair. The owner was supportive and charged only a minimum amount,” she shares.

The boldness in her voice and clarity in her thoughts are radiant on her cherubic face. Her journey has been one of grit, guts and gumption. Besides delivering motivational talks, she is part of various theatre activities. She has also played crucial roles in films like Paambhu Sattai, Veeraiyan and Vellai Yaanai so far of which one is yet to release. Her current projects include a yet-to-be titled web series.

Chennai played cupid for Preethisha. She befriended Premkumaran from Erode on a social media platform five years back. They started discussing their lives. Preethisha fell in love. “He is a transman and I’m a transwoman. Both of us had our share of love stories that never worked out because of the sympathetic nature of people towards us, or betrayal.

So, why not marry each other was what I asked him one day. We will be married for one year in March 2019. It has been a wonderful journey so far.” It would be appropriate to say that the universe rewarded her with opportunities for being in action.Six months back, she became India’s first female delivery agent with Uber Eats. The couple works together. “Sporting the uniform has given me an identity. I want my friends to make it big in life,” she says.

Hoping for a

better place

Standing on the terra firma of the country which witnessed a landmark judgement and struck down Article 377, Preethisha hopes the government will allot more reservations and job opportunities for her community.