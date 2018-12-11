Inebriated man threatens to blow up his own house, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old inebriated man was allegedly arrested for making a bomb hoax call to the police control room in Chennai on Monday. “At around 8am, the police control room in Chennai received a call and the person said there was a bomb in his house and if the Inspector General of Police did not come to his house to make peace talks, he would blow up his own house. He had told the control room that his elder brother had left him alone and did not give him any property,” said a police officer.

The call was traced to Avadi. Police barged into the house and nabbed the man. The man, identified as Subbarao (45) of Kamarajar Nagar at Avadi, was mentally unstable and there was no one to take care of him. He was also under the influence of alcohol. He allegedly made similar calls earlier. Police said they would hand him over to Government Mental Hospital Clinic, Kilpauk, after medical examination.