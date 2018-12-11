Minister inaugurates one-day seminar on bioethics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bioethics has brought about significant changes to the standards of treatment and the conduct of research. Healthcare professionals now understand that patients have a right to know what is being done to them, and to refuse, said D Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries and Personal and Administrative Reforms, who inaugurated a one-day seminar on “Bioethics for Health Care Professionals”, held by Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, at its campus on Tuesday.

“Bioethics is led by values such as justice, respect for persons and beneficence. Factors such as informed consent, risk, and the selection of research subjects are direct applications of this,” he said.“To capitalise this concept, the University has taken enormous efforts, and thereby the University has been recognised as the nodal centre for bioethics in terms of teaching and training,” said Dr S Geethalakshmi, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. She was awarded the UNESCO Chair in Bioethics Haifa Award by Dr Russell Franco D’ Souza, head, Asian Pacific Division, for her distinguished service in Bioethics Education.