Reimagining Andal’s life and verses

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The 8th-century poetess and saint, Andal, is synonymous to Margazhi, and her literary works, Thiruppavai and Nachiar Tirumozhi, are still recited by devotees during the season. While several speculations shroud the life of Andal, who also goes by the moniker Kothai, several city-based young artists and poets tell us how they draw inspiration from her life.

“More than a season, Margazhi is a vibe, and Andal is a celebration of this vibe. Her Thiruppavai inspires every artist and she is immortalised through these poems,” says Akshyaa Selvaraj, an illustrator.She defines Andal not by her form, but as a womb of consciousness and epitome of love. “Marghazi is a meditative experience to reciprocate and manifest Andal’s prism of expression, devotion and love through art. Every line, shape and colour holds the influence of her universe.

In my artwork, a dedication to her, I have weaved the divine Chudikodutha Sudarkodi, her throat chakra chanting her beloved’s name and the garland of immortal poems which reverberate around the universe,” she explains.

Janani Rajan

Sindhu, a city-based mandala artist was introduced to the works of Andal at a very young age. “The first time I heard Kothai’s story, I was pleasantly surprised. She is someone who broke a lot of taboos. Even in today’s time and age, women expressing stepping up and expressing their love first is considered inappropriate. But, Andal declared her love to the man she loves, hundreds of years ago. She didn’t feel the need to hide her sensuality, and expressed it like any other feelings that we are entitled to,” she explains.

Sindhu says that Kothai has inspired her life and art in several ways. “What was flowers and garland to Kothai, my pen and art are to me. It is my dharma. I have failed a thousand times, but the intention and desire are strong and she continues to inspire and lead me. I want to doodle all the Thiruppavai songs… that’s my goal,” says the artist and sculptor.

Janani Rajan, a popular vocalist gushes as she talks about Andal. “When I enrolled in music classes at the age of five, the first song which was taught to me was the Thiruppavai. As I grew, I heard several stories about Andal and was instantly hooked to her. The thirst to learn the meanings of the lyrics brought me closer to her. For every musician singing her songs is a treat,” she shares.

For Supraja V, a freelance artist, Andal has been a part of her life during different stages of her life. “I have been signing from my childhood. Thiruppavai was one of the earliest works that I was introduced to. I used to sing those songs in competitions and win prizes. It was exciting. but, I never knew the meaning of those words. I continued rendering the songs but, there came a point, during my college final year, where I delved deep into the works of Andal, for a project,” she explains.

After extensively reading about the poet, researching and understanding her life and literary works, Supraja created an illustration book, an interpretation of Andal’s verses into imagery. “Several mainstream poets have also taken inspiration from her. My book is interspersed with her words, its meaning and also illustrations. We have a very surface knowledge about Thiruppavai, but there can be several interpretations that can be made. I often think how it would be if Andal was a woman of this period,” she shares.

Ishvar Krishnan, a popular poet describes Andal’s poems as honest and truthful. “It is not symbolism but the depth of an emotion. How earnest one should be in writing and getting the honesty across. Awe is the word I can use. There have been times when I have read or heard the verses, and a tear dripped down. It is pure and truly an inspiration,” he says.