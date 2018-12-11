Home Cities Chennai

Seven detained for kidnapping actor’s wife

Seven men have been detained by the city police at Ooty for allegedly kidnapping actor and businessman ‘Power Star’ Srinivasan’s wife Julie.

Published: 11th December 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:17 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven men have been detained by the city police at Ooty for allegedly kidnapping actor and businessman ‘Power Star’ Srinivasan’s wife Julie. Based on the complaint filed by the actor at CMBT police station on Sunday, a special team was formed and the police rescued Julie from Ooty on Monday. Police said, Srinivasan went to Ooty on December 5 to transfer a property in another person’s name. Following the same, Julie had filed a missing complaint against Srinivasan and later found that he was in Ooty. “On Monday, she went to Ooty to accompany her husband to complete the property deal when she was allegedly kidnapped,” said a police source. The police have brought Julie to the city and are questioning the seven men.

