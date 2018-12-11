Seven detained for kidnapping actor’s wife

CHENNAI: Seven men have been detained by the city police at Ooty for allegedly kidnapping actor and businessman ‘Power Star’ Srinivasan’s wife Julie. Based on the complaint filed by the actor at CMBT police station on Sunday, a special team was formed and the police rescued Julie from Ooty on Monday. Police said, Srinivasan went to Ooty on December 5 to transfer a property in another person’s name. Following the same, Julie had filed a missing complaint against Srinivasan and later found that he was in Ooty. “On Monday, she went to Ooty to accompany her husband to complete the property deal when she was allegedly kidnapped,” said a police source. The police have brought Julie to the city and are questioning the seven men.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
National award-winning Malayalam director Thoppil Ajayan no more
South Korean foreign minister to visit India on December 18: MEA
Hockey World Cup: 'Red hot' Belgium beat Germany 2-1 to make seal place in semifinals
Government ready to pay 'political price' for stringent decisions in country's interest, says Gadkari
BJP's national council to meet on January 11-12 in New Delhi
Sarkar row: Madras HC tells Tamil Nadu police not to arrest director Murugadoss till December 20