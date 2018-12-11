Six women, 18 minutes, thought-provoking tales

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: TEDxNapierBridgeWomen, the only TEDxWomen event in the city, is a movement celebrating the achievements of girls and women in the city and in the wider community across India. This’ year’s theme ‘Showing Up’ speaks the way in which women around the world are rising up and pushing boundaries to drive a meaningful change. The event kick-started with an all-girls dance crew Tiptaptoe’s dynamic performance.

Media and MeToo

“The #MeToo movement introduced a whole new language and a way to heal or reach closure within our needs. The wave gave a new vocabulary of holding men accountable for the mountain of allegation held by a blanket of solidarity and putting to action,” said Poulomi Das, a journalist, writer and #MeToo campaigner. She spoke about the culture of silence, naming and shaming perpetrators and her story.

Balancing act

Akhila Krishnamoorthy has two babies — her four-year-old son and her five-year-old arts management company Aalaap. A former journalist, talking about balancing work, new goals and motherhood, Akhila says, “Business and baby are two important parts of my life. For those who think leaving a cushy job and having a start-up is flexible and easy to handle, the grass is always greener on the other side.”

Creating an identity

Meet Preetisha L — an actor, LGBTQ campaigner and Uber Eats’ first transgender delivery agent. She spoke about finding meaning in life, fighting for her community and carving a name for herself. “Begging or prostitution come to mind when we think of transgenders. I was fortunate enough to get the acceptance of my family, fall in love with a trans man and shape up my career as a theatre artiste and actor. I want the same for my people,” she said.

Answering the taboos

The Q and A session with Dr Shalini N, a mental health clinician, writer and researcher, was one of the most interesting sessions. Topics like the adultery law, concept of feminism, entry of women into Sabarimala temple, abusive relationships and gender equality were discussed with humorous references.

Role of a citizen

“How many of you have watched a film in a DVD or pirated version?” asked Dorothy Thomas, a corporate lawyer, mergers and acquisition expert. With 20 years of experience, she is well-versed in advising on private equity and foreign direct investment. She spoke on the Sterlite issue, piracy in the film industry, the counterfeit of original brand products and data breach.

Finding solitude

The last speaker Lalitha Mahaadevan, a solo-travel enthusiast, at the peak of her career, surprised everyone when she quit her job to travel. “It is common for all of us to feel empty at some point in life. Travelling helped me find solace and stay comfortable alone. Befriending solitude and nature healed me.” Her story was something that most of us could relate with.