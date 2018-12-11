Home Cities Chennai

SWD project to offer residents rain respite

It is learnt that this component (M3) will cover almost 130 roads and will empty rainwater directly into the Bay of Bengal through 27 outfalls.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is all set to kickstart the Kovalam Basin Integrated Storm Water Drain Project by constructing drains in areas abutting the East Coast Road between Palavakkam and Kanathur. This is expected to mitigate flooding in Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Panaiyur and Uthandi.

According to officials in the civic body, this component will include construction a storm water drain network of 52.5 kilometres at the cost of `270.4 crores. “The German Development Bank (KwF) has released funds and the State government has given us the green light so we will call for tenders shortly,” said a top corporation official.

It is learnt that this component (M3) will cover almost 130 roads and will empty rainwater directly into the Bay of Bengal through 27 outfalls. “There is a notion that areas along the coast don’t require storm water drains because of the vicinity to the sea but we have recorded up to two feet of inundation in certain areas of this stretch after heavy spells of rains,” said a senior corporation official, explaining the civic body’s decision to prioritise construction of drains in this component. It is learnt that Kumaraguru Avenue, Saraswathi Nagar South, Karpaga Vinayagar Koil Street, 1st Avenue Main Road in Vettuvankeni are the areas worst hit by flooding.

“Since the areas are almost at sea level, water stagnates and doesn’t flow toward the Bay of Bengal. So drains are the only way to flush the water out, said the senior Corporation official Residents in the stretch have also welcomed the move. “This storm water drain project is a welcome relief. During the monsoon, we are forced to traverse streets with water up to our knees,” said Vikram Bhatt, a resident of Neelankarai.

According to K R Ravi, a resident of Injambakkam, the storm water drains are the only way to combat the ‘flooding effect’ of development in the area. “When we moved here in 2009, there weren’t many houses but real estate has boomed since and proper amenities are required to ensure we aren’t flooded during the monsoon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp