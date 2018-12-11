SWD project to offer residents rain respite

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation is all set to kickstart the Kovalam Basin Integrated Storm Water Drain Project by constructing drains in areas abutting the East Coast Road between Palavakkam and Kanathur. This is expected to mitigate flooding in Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Panaiyur and Uthandi.

According to officials in the civic body, this component will include construction a storm water drain network of 52.5 kilometres at the cost of `270.4 crores. “The German Development Bank (KwF) has released funds and the State government has given us the green light so we will call for tenders shortly,” said a top corporation official.

It is learnt that this component (M3) will cover almost 130 roads and will empty rainwater directly into the Bay of Bengal through 27 outfalls. “There is a notion that areas along the coast don’t require storm water drains because of the vicinity to the sea but we have recorded up to two feet of inundation in certain areas of this stretch after heavy spells of rains,” said a senior corporation official, explaining the civic body’s decision to prioritise construction of drains in this component. It is learnt that Kumaraguru Avenue, Saraswathi Nagar South, Karpaga Vinayagar Koil Street, 1st Avenue Main Road in Vettuvankeni are the areas worst hit by flooding.

“Since the areas are almost at sea level, water stagnates and doesn’t flow toward the Bay of Bengal. So drains are the only way to flush the water out, said the senior Corporation official Residents in the stretch have also welcomed the move. “This storm water drain project is a welcome relief. During the monsoon, we are forced to traverse streets with water up to our knees,” said Vikram Bhatt, a resident of Neelankarai.

According to K R Ravi, a resident of Injambakkam, the storm water drains are the only way to combat the ‘flooding effect’ of development in the area. “When we moved here in 2009, there weren’t many houses but real estate has boomed since and proper amenities are required to ensure we aren’t flooded during the monsoon,” he said.