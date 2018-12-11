Tan Energy Summit calls for green energy sources in corporate sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stressing on the need for the state to build an integrated power grid system to fully harness generated solar power, principal secretary of TANGEDCO, MD Nasimuddin, inaugurated the 8th edition of the Tan Energy Summit on Tuesday.

For this year, the summit’s central theme revolved around the topic ‘Making Smart Energy a Reality’. Experts discussed two broad topics — solar power and battery stored energy and its practical uses. The summit was jointly organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and TANGEDCO.

Nasimuddin also spoke about the importance of equally distributing energy generated through renewable sources to all parts of the country. “Days of depending solely on fossil fuels are coming to an end. Till now we have only explored three to four sources of clean energy while there are close to eight more under-explored sources,” he added.

Convener of FICCI’s energy committee, M Nandakumar, said that economy, manufacturing and technology are the three major fields where clean energy must be implemented first. “The industry sector consumes 38 per cent of electricity, followed by transportation and agriculture. This is why industries must adopt the means to generate and utilise solar power for their activities,” he said.

Voltec Group’s chairman M Umapathi, one of the chief guests, stressed on the challenges and hurdles faced by renewable energy-centric industrial companies. “Logistics behind harnessing renewable energy is the main problem faced by all now. Smart grids need to be integrated. A vast number of various components has to be merged to function as an operational system,” he added.