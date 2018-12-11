Home Cities Chennai

Tan Energy Summit calls for green energy sources in corporate sector

Nasimuddin also spoke about the importance of equally distributing energy generated through renewable sources to all parts of the country.

Published: 11th December 2018 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

The 8th edition of the Tan Energy Summit was held on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Stressing on the need for the state to build an integrated power grid system to fully harness generated solar power, principal secretary of TANGEDCO, MD Nasimuddin, inaugurated the 8th edition of the Tan Energy Summit on Tuesday.

For this year, the summit’s central theme revolved around the topic ‘Making Smart Energy a Reality’. Experts discussed two broad topics — solar power and battery stored energy and its practical uses. The summit was jointly organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and TANGEDCO.

Nasimuddin also spoke about the importance of equally distributing energy generated through renewable sources to all parts of the country. “Days of depending solely on fossil fuels are coming to an end. Till now we have only explored three to four sources of clean energy while there are close to eight more under-explored sources,” he added.

Convener of FICCI’s energy committee, M Nandakumar, said that economy, manufacturing and technology are the three major fields where clean energy must be implemented first. “The industry sector consumes 38 per cent of electricity, followed by transportation and agriculture. This is why industries must adopt the means to generate and utilise solar power for their activities,” he said.

Voltec Group’s chairman M Umapathi, one of the chief guests, stressed on the challenges and hurdles faced by renewable energy-centric industrial companies. “Logistics behind harnessing renewable energy is the main problem faced by all now. Smart grids need to be integrated. A vast number of various components has to be merged to function as an operational system,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp