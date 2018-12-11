Home Cities Chennai

Terrariums best to promote greener planet

 In the daily routine of corporate grind, Divya Barathi, a business presentation specialist found a passion that enriches her soul and promises a greener world.

Published: 11th December 2018

By  KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  In the daily routine of corporate grind, Divya Barathi, a business presentation specialist found a passion that enriches her soul and promises a greener world. For a little over a year now, Divya has been growing a range of vegetables, fruits, and herbs on her terrace house in Chromepet, Chennai. 

“I studied in a college in Tambaram which is known for its sprawling greenery. I found an instant connect with the plants and trees, so whenever I had the time, I used to go to professors and talk about the history of various plants on campus. My interest in growing plants began when one of the professors asked me to write about bonsai,” says the 22-year-old.

After a few failed attempts at growing bonsai, Bharati began growing plants in her balcony and attending workshops on terrace gardening. “I learned about the number of pesticides that enter our body in the name of food. One final day, I bought seeds of brinjal, ladies finger, tomato, sourced soil from the workshops and cut the water cans at my home to make pots. Within a week, I had at least 10 plants growing on my terrace,” she says.

Gardening was also unburdening her work stress. “When the plants started growing, I got more seeds and put up poles and dividers to set up a proper terrace garden. I now grow dwarf varieties of fig, pomegranate, and banana, numerous flowering plants including hibiscus, water lilies, and roses among others, and vegetables including ladies finger, chili, tomato, curry leaves, and mint leaves. I also grow peppermint, basil and have over 40 varieties of succulents and cactus. I recently set up a lily pond on my terrace,” she says.

Sharing her gardening lessons, Bharati says, “Start either with flowering plants or vegetables like chilli and ladies finger. They are very easy to grow and do not require much maintenance. Also, do not plan a complete garden at one go. Grow only three to four plants for at least five months. Once you get a hang of it, expand the garden.”

Bharati says one of the best natural pesticides to use at home is a paste of ginger, garlic, and chilli. “Take one spoon of paste and mix it with 100 ml of water. It is the best pest controller if used once in 15 days. Turmeric water is also an effective pesticide.”She has recently started making terrariums with the produce from her garden and says it is the best gift one can give to promote a greener environment.

