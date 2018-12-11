‘The joy of pursuing your passion is unmatched’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : A guru always plays a pivotal role in instilling interest and life skills in the disci ple’s mind. But nowadays students don’t find time for that kind of an interaction. When learning music itself has been reduced to a capsule of 30 minutes to an hour, this holistic learning has become a thing of the past,” says 26-year-old R Ratipriya, the disciple of Sangita Kalanidhi R Vedavalli.

Ratipriya started learning music when she was four. And she made her debut to a thundering applause at the Margazhi concert seven years back at the Sarvani Sangeetha Sabha. Her padams and javalis learnt under the Sangeeth Natak Akademi scholarship is something she’s proud of. “I didn’t know I would take it up as a career even after learning for 10 years.

It was a transformation that happened when I started learning from Vedavalli amma. The classes were so engaging and insightful that I started working more. She suggested that I join the Advanced School for Carnatic Music incepted by the Music Academy, Madras.

Three years at the ASCM were life changing and my interest in music grew manifold,” she says. The aspiring artiste believes that everybody should be given the opportunity to pursue their passion because the joy that we derive from doing what we love is unmatched.

For Ratipriya, the satisfaction after a good performance is exhilarating and the lessons learnt are priceless. “There is always a section of society that takes art seriously.

One cannot expect everyone to look at it as a profession. Parents do look at music as an after-school activity for their children but it is alright because if the child is meant to be an artiste he/she will definitely take the jump.

Parents need to be careful not to quell the interest of the child by sidelining the learning process terming it as a hobby,” she said. Her message to upcoming performers is to look at art greater than the artiste. (Ratipriya is performing at the Brahma Gana Sabha on December 29; Narada Gana Sabha on December 30 and Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha on January 3.)