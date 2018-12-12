Home Cities Chennai

55 children get free heart transplants

Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital successfully performed 55 heart transplants on children.

Published: 12th December 2018

Underpriviledged children underwent transplants at Fortis Malar Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital successfully performed 55 heart transplants on children. The transplants were funded by the Aishwarya Trust, a NGO that helps for surgeries of children with congenital heart diseases.

According to a press release from the hospital, the trust has helped 55 underpriviledged children from across the country undergo a heart transplant at Fortis Malar Hospital. A few deserving children from war-affected countries have also benefitted from the Trust. The children were also given post-operative immunosuppression medicines free of cost.

Tamil Nadu leads the country in organ donation because of the initiatives of the State government. However, affordability of the operations are always a problem due to the costs involved, the release added. 

