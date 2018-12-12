An ode to Punjab

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Every weekend or whenever they find time, people from across the city travel to this restaurant in the Mayajaal complex at ECR, not just for its lip-smacking Punjabi food but for the affable conversations with the 60-year-old Navtej Singh.Clad in designer jeans with his long, silky hair left loose and metal bracelets on his arm, Navtej is not your common sexagenarian. After his life as a realtor, Navtej decided to follow his passion for food and cooking to open his restaurant, Bhangra.

“Punjabis are either eating food or talking about it. When we are having lunch, we are talking about dinner - such is our love for food,” said Navtej. With framed photos saying, ‘Keep Calm and Bhangra’ and ‘Being loud is our birthright and we shall have it!’, the interiors are in a trademark Punjabi dhaba style.

Chutneys are arranged on miniature cots on the table and a whiff of butter chicken fills the room.

“I always had the idea of opening a restaurant and in my 60s and I finally decided to pursue it. I spend nine months to handpick my chefs and helpers in the kitchen from North India. I have 16 people working, all from up North,” he said. He started the restaurant with just 25 items on his menu.Born and brought up in Chennai, he started cooking in his 30s when he missed home food and till date, he never misses a chance to slip into the kitchen, quickly prepare a meal, and serve it to his customers. Despite being a vegetarian, he cooks splendid non-vegetarian dishes.

“The love for food does not just end with cooking. You must ensure the love spreads and this can only be done when you make your customers feel warm,” said Natvej, and as customers at the next table order food, Navtej raises from the table, goes to them and serves them like a fond Punjabi uncle.

The traditional butter chicken, mutton slowcooked in palak gravy, dal makhni and pindi chana are a must-try. Each dish passes through Natvej’s critical eye every morning before service.

Butter Chicken

Ingredients

For Marinade

● Hung curd

● Salt

● Chicken masala

● Kashmiri chilli

● Home-made garam masala

● Cumin powder

● Kasuri methi

● Mustard oil

(Mix the ingredients with chicken and leave overnight)

For Masala

● Home-made garam masala

● Salt

● Sugar or honey

● Kasuri methi

● Chicken Masala

● Elachi powder

(Mix everything in a bowl and keep aside)

For Tomato Puree

● Tomato

● Garlic

● Ginger

● Green Chilli

● Coriander stems

(Boil all the ingredients together and grind into a fine paste)

Procedure

● Grill the marinated chicken in a tandoor or oven. In case you are doing it in an oven, add more oil to moisten

● Take a pan and add some butter

● Add kasuri methi and tomato puree and let it cook for 5-10 minutes

● Add the cooked chicken

● Add some cashew paste for the gravy to thicken and then add mixed masalas

● Add sugar or honey according to your taste

● Lace the gravy with butter and fresh cream before serving.