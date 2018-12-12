Chennai doctors rejoice as woman gives birth to 5.2kg boy by normal delivery

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman has given birth to a healthy 5.2 kg baby boy at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children here recently. What has come as a reason for rejoice for the government hospital doctors was that it was a normal delivery, at a time when many of the private hospitals go for caesarean citing even minor complications. The doctors said they believe the child, at 5.2 kg at time of birth, is the heaviest child to be born through normal delivery in this government hospital, which is renowned for maternity care in Chennai.

Speaking to Express, Dr S Vijaya, Director (in-charge) of the hospital said, “This is the first time in the hospital we are having such a heavy baby through normal delivery. The mother had no complications following the delivery. The mother and baby are fine now." She said last time the hospital was handling delivery of a child weighing 5.1 kg, they were forced to go for the c-section.

The delivery was conducted on November 28. “But we have kept the baby on observation to check for any complications due to over-weight. But, now the baby is doing fine and we will discharge him soon," said Dr Vijaya.

For the mother Jayashree, a resident of Saidapet, this was the second child. She had given birth to her first child ten years ago.

"Usually, obese mothers or women with well built body would deliver heavy weight baby (through normal delivery) But, in this case the mother of normal weight,” Dr Vijaya said.

In 2016, a government hospital in Chengalpattu had similarly given birth to a baby weighing 5.1 kg through normal delivery.