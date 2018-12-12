Home Cities Chennai

Cop to pay Rs 10K to elderly woman for slapping her

Chidambara Barathi, in his counter affidavit, denied the allegations.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A senior citizen woman who was allegedly slapped by a police inspector when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint, has been ordered a compensation of `10,000 by the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission.The complainant M Vasuki submitted that she had filed a complaint at the Kasimedu police station in March 2017. Since no action was taken even after six months of her complaint, she went to the station to meet police inspector Chidambara Barathi. However, Barathi began to threaten her and slapped Vasuki, a senior citizen, causing her to collapse.

Chidambara Barathi, in his counter affidavit, denied the allegations.He stated that Vasuki had given many complaints against her neighbours and other residents, even for civil disputes. He also stated that Vasuki intimidated the police personnel in the station on the said day and threatened to lodge false complaints against them.

Perusing the available documents, commission member D Jayachandran concluded that Vasuki had proved that she was slapped and threatened as alleged and that her human rights, including her right to dignity, had been violated. The commission recommended that the government pay a compensation of `10,000 to Vasuki and recover the amount from the inspector.

