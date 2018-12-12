Decorate to  Celebrate

Home Cities Chennai

Located on Casa Major Road in Egmore, Raave is one of the largest Christmas stores in the city.

CHENNAI : Raave’s Evergreen Christmas Tree and Decorations
Located on Casa Major Road in Egmore, Raave is one of the largest Christmas stores in the city. You will find numerous styles of lifelike pre-lit Christmas trees, many attractive ornaments, and a spectacular selection of lights, wreaths, garlands, ribbons, florals and outdoor display pieces.

The new introductions of this year include tree hangings in different models and Texas pine Christmas trees imported from Poland. The height of the trees range anywhere between 4 ft-15 ft. Raave’s articles can also be bought on their website: www.christmasraave.in
● Timings: 9.30 am - 9.30 pm ● Specialty: Texas pine tree from Poland ● Price Range: `50 - `15k ● Contact:  9840788949 (Selvaraj)

M&M Evergreen Christmas Decoration Centre
With three branches in the city at Besant Nagar (Velankanni Church Road), Egmore (Ethiraj Salai) and Nungambakkam (Haddows Road), M&M stores have a unique range of wreaths, LED Christmas trees and nativity sets.

They have been catering to people of Chennai for eight years now. This year’s additions include designed artificial cherry tree garlands. M&M has Christmas trees ranging between one foot to 18 feet. The store offers a plethora of handmade wooden articles including stars and wall hangings.
● Timings: 10.30 am - 10.30 pm ● Specialty: Handmade wooden articles and wreathes ● Price Range: `300 - `40k ● Contact: 7338929739 (Muthu)

Trinity Christmas Decor
From elegant Christmas tree ornaments to statement Christmas tree skirts, this store, located right on the entrance of Besant Avenue Road, offers a wide array of decoration items. Previously located in Anna Nagar, this is their first year at Besant Nagar.

Stop by to shop for Christams trees ranging from one foot to 20 feet, handmade British-style and snow-white gift boxes from France, and LED stars with sensors that can change 16 colours. Trinity’s articles can be bought on their website: www.trinitychristmas.in
 ● Timings: 10.30 am - 11 pm ● Specialty: Handmade Santa dolls and gift boxes from France and Italy ● Price Range: `350 - `48k ● Contact: 9677197720 (Alex Prabhakaran)

Santa Stores 
What is Christmas without a stunning Christmas tree? Those at Santa Stores specialise in providing trees that are available in different variants to suit varied sensibilities, styles and budgets. Tucked away in a sleepy, residential area in Adyar, Santa Stores has Christmas trees that range from four feet to as high as 20 feet.

The moment one enters the store, you can’t miss feeling engulfed by the Christmas cheer. Being one of the few stores in the city that solely specialises in Christmas decorations, there are a number of unique decorations that can be found at the store, ranging from fabric stars to intricate and fun stockings, apart from the usual tree decorations and streamers. The store has a formidable online presence too (www.santastores.in), and is already sold out in some categories! 
● Timings: 10 am - 10 pm ● Specialty: Christmas trees like Venetian Nobel Fir, Bayberry Spruce Grand Fir, Alpine Spruce in addition to stockings and fabric stars ● Price Range: `20 to `1.3 lakh ● Contact: 8807044880 (Dilip)

