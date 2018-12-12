Home Cities Chennai

Jazz up your LBD with some cool footwear

With Christmas approaching, you’ll be digging deep into your wardrobe for your trusted little black dress (LBD).

CHENNAI : With Christmas approaching, you’ll be digging deep into your wardrobe for your trusted little black dress (LBD). However, make sure to jazz it up -- footwear that compliments your dress and your style.

Alisha Malik, vice president marketing and creative face, Metro Shoes Ltd; Matteo Lambert, head of collection at Bata; Shweta Nimkar, founder and CEO, PAIO Shoes and Shashank Arya, executive director of the DAR Group share some tips and tricks to re-invent your LBD with shoes.

All shiny and glittery 
Embellished shoes are one of the hottest trends right now. Glitter has a way of making everything in the world seem better and glitter heels are the perfect way to give your outfit that extra oomph factor without looking like you’re trying hard.

Colour pops
The most common colour choice for heels may be black and nude, since these two shades can be styled with absolutely everything. This season, breathe a little colour into your winter wardrobe. High on contrast and style, colour popping is a trend you definitely need to try this season. It can instantly spruce up your LBD and make your outfit look Christmas ready. 

Heady metal
Metallic shoes are a mainstay of the Christmas season. Whether we’re talking metallic bronze sandals, gold sling-backs, or silver block-heel boots, they’re actually some of the most versatile footwear you can own as they are both sassy and sophisticated. With a perfect combination of decadence and practicality, these sandals are a perfect investment one should make this season!

Quirky all the way
Boot season is officially upon us, and it’s time to bring out the quirky boots. Colourful printed boots can elevate any outfit and make your outfit look stylish and chic. Christmas is the time to dress up and look your best, and you can never go wrong with a pair of solid colour boots. They are trendy, stylish and winter ready!

Red is always in
Christmas is incomplete without a hint of red. Red shoes are like a red lip, you can never go wrong with it! Team up your outfit with red shoes that are as bright as your Christmas joy! Opt for a pair of red brocade heels. You really can’t go wrong with that combo. 
 

