Home Cities Chennai

Put your problems at the back with this asana  

Salabh means locust.

Published: 12th December 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Salabh means locust. This pose gives you a strong lower back and cure ailments of the spine. For me, this pose is a slow release of energy I can tap into later.

STEPS
Lie down on the floor in a prone position (on your stomach), rest your forehead on the mat, arms by your side, legs kept straight and together. Relax for a few breathing cycles.With an exhalation lift legs as well as upper body and arms off the floor. The knees, thighs, chest and shoulders will be off the floor in the final position. The legs will be kept together. Do not allow the ribs to rest on the floor.

Breathe normal as you hold for 20 seconds to a minute. Continue to lift the legs and chest higher as you hold. Push the arms back towards the feet for a stretch in the shoulders and pectorals. The rhomboids in the upper back will work to bring the shoulder blades towards the spine.Gaze should be forward or down. Slowly lower down and relax. Repeat if necessary after resting for a few minutes.

An advanced variation of this pose is to interlock the fingers behind you before coming into the pose. In the final pose push the clasped hands towards the feet for a higher lift in the upper body.

TIP
Tighten your glutes (buttocks muscles), doing so grounds your pelvis to the floor (relaxes the hip flexor muscles) and allows you to stretch your legs and arms further away. Try to keep your feet and hands equidistant from the floor.

BENEFITS
Strengthens abdominal organs, helps with digestion and gastric problems. Relieves lower back pain and slipped/prolapsed discs in the sacral and lumbar region of the spine due to the contraction there. The contraction when released brings oxygenated blood to the area. In the resting phase following the pose, increased blood flow to the contracted body parts drives away toxins.Anshu Vyas Seetharaman is a yoga and fitness trainer at Sri Aurobindo Society, Bengaluru (110 Gangadhara Chetty Road, Ulsoor).
Email: bodysculpting.yogatherapy@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp