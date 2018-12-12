Revenue staff gets 2-yr jail term in bribery case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A revenue department staff was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by a court here on Tuesday in a seven-year-old bribery case.According to prosecution, R Sekar, then serving as a junior assistant in Mylapore taluk office, had demanded `4,500 as bribe from one C Sekar to issue a patta in 2011. Initially, the complainant paid `500 and the official had asked him to pay the remaining sum the following day.

The complainant approached Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.R sekar was caught red-handed when accepting the bribe from the complainant.A Special Court under Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday pronounced him guilty. Besides the two-year jail term, the judge S Hermies imposed a fine of `3,000 on him.