Six yards of ethos and grace 

Published: 12th December 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Wondering what to wear for a friend’s wedding or how to make a statement at one of the sabhas this Margazhi season? Studio Rama has got you covered with their exquisite collection of saris to ensure that you look your gorgeous best this season. The Hyderabad-based brand is bringing some stunning Gadwals, Kalamkaris, Kosa, Tussar, Matka and Banarasi saris in addition to their trendy sari blouses to Chennai from December 13-15. 

“The saris are a real dream,” said Rama Rrebbapragada, who started Studio Rama. “We have a lovely mix of traditional and contemporary Gadwals apart from a wide range of sari collection.” 

Speaking of her connect with Chennai, she said she always felt that it was a city that married tradition and modernity.

“Which other city has a music and dance festival that takes place year after year?” she said, adding, “Chennai is a stylish and culturally classy place, and this reflects in the way they dress up. The saris reflect this cultural ethos and grace.” (The exhibition will be held at Weddings and Marigolds Studio from 10.30 am to 7 pm. You can browse through her collection on Instagram page ‘studioramahyd’)

