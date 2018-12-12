Standing tall at 100, even after a fall

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : S rikanthan was 96 years old when he fractured his hip and required a total hip replacement surgery. While others might have bogged down by the complexities that come with such a surgery at this age, he was determined to get back on his feet and he did just that. He was given a walker post the surgery but his eyes gleam with pride when he said he used it for all of four days before he started walking without it again.

He was at Parvathy Hospital on Wednesday to celebrate his 100th birthday with the doctors who made it possible for him to lead an independent life without any mobility support for the last four years. “Patients should not worry too much about undergoing hip replacement at an old age, especially those over 90 years,” said Dr S Muthukumar, chairman and chief Orthopedic surgeon, Parvathy Hospital.

“With the latest techniques and therapy, these surgeries have become less worrisome for the elderly. There has been a rise in hip replacement surgeries, but it is important to review the post-surgical success based on hospital stay, complications after surgery and re-admission to the hospital. A better, committed lifestyle would lower risks and complication.” It was this commitment and discipline for a better life that Srikanthan believes helped him tide through these years with ease.

“I used to cycle from Pudukottai to Thanjavur in my youth every day and was always someone who enjoyed playing sports and leading an active lifestyle right from my school days,” he said. “I stay away from sweets and eat healthy, home food in proper time. When I was a Central Government employee in the salt department, I would cycle every morning to the ground and join everyone else for the march past and parade. All this is the secret to my long life.”

He said he was going to celebrate his birthday with his family at home. He said more than anything, he was looking forward to cutting the cake. For someone who isn’t too fond of sweets and pastries, he said he made an exception on his birthday. His daily routine involves waking up at 5 am, a cup of hot coffee at 6 am, breakfast at 8 am, lunch at 1 pm and dinner at 7 pm, and a glass of milk at 9 pm. He avoids eating in between meals and makes it a point to fit in at least 30 minutes of walking. A pure vegetarian, his biggest weakness and indulgence is curd rice and mango pickle! As he does not walk outside much, he strolls about his room now.

“I have never been someone who enjoyed watching movies but I have always been an avid reader,” he said. “In the last decade or so I have become someone who has learned a lot about religion and spirituality through reading. I love reading the magazine Tattvaloka and write from time to time to engage myself.”

His son, S Chandrasekaran, said he still has a lot to learn from his father — be it his meticulous attention to detail or his discipline.

“I tend to get lazy from time to time but he is so full of life and energy,” he said. “He still wakes up at 5 am and I struggle to do that even now! The commitment with which he keeps up to his routine is inspiring.”

“High-end techniques, therapies and the best facilities are available for orthopaedic surgeries to ensure patients have fast recovery,” said Dr Mithun, hip replacement surgeon at Parvathy Hospital. “Over the years, we have proven records of successfully treating geriatric patients, offering total orthopedic solutions which enabled them to function independently, live a happier life.” For others who have undergone similar surgeries, Srikanthan’s story is one of joy and hope.