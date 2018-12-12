Trio throw powder on victims, snatch valuables

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two snatching incidents were reported in the city where the suspects allegedly threw some powder like substance on the victims and snatched their cash bag and cell phone. In the first incident, three men allegedly threw some powder on Baiahulang, 20, a native of Meghalaya, who was working at a restaurant, when she was waiting for a cab at Abiramapuram on Monday night, and snatched away her cell phone, a police official said.

The men were riding triples on a two-wheeler. She lodged a plaint with Abiramapuram police who nabbed - Loganathan, 21 of Teynampet, V Manikandan, 19, and a juvenile.

In a similar incident, three motorcycle-borne youth threw some powder on a Raji, 40, of Namasivayapuram at Choolaimedu, working as an Amma Unavagam supervisor, and allegedly snatched her bag containing `85,000 near Choolaimedu on Tuesday afternoon.

“She had withdrawn the cash from a bank and was returning home on her vehicle when the trio intercepted her and threw some powder on her face and snatched the bag from her,” said a police official. She filed a complaint with police who are scanning cctv footage to trace the suspect.In both cases, police have sent the powder samples to a laboratory for testing.