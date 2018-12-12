Weaving a path for traditional art forms

Karthik K K By

CHENNAI : Small-scale weavers who produce indigenous handloom products seldom experience the demand and love that urban markets have for them. Bengaluru-based Fabric Monde connects them with top brands and urban markets. They leverage technology and benefit small vendors to make their products accessible to mainstream brands and bring inclusivity to the weaver communities.

Over the span of one and a half years, Fabric Monde has added more than 5,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) and their portfolio is growing at a rate of 50 per cent per month while 4,800 weaver organisations have been on-board with their platform so far.Jyothirmayi D, co-founder and CEO of Fabric Monde, says, “I grew up in a place close to Mangalgiri where the society strives on a traditional art form called Kalamkari where over 20,000 weavers work on handmade design textiles. Overall, the handcrafted fabrics sector is growing at 20-25 per cent each year but it lacks exposure. We are building an efficient and organised supply chain for these products, adding value to all the parties.”

Photo: Nagaraja Gadekal

The team began by collecting fabric samples from weaver units and displaying them to brands for them to select and buy. They have digitised all their fabrics and also associated each one of them with a unique QR code. The technology by Fabric Monde uses a two-fold approach. An app is used by weavers to upload their swatches and then the use of 3D technology allows top brands to view the material in real time.

“We intend to sell to fashion brands of India and global brands who support sustainability and are inspired by traditional art forms. We also sell to small designers and boutique owners for whom buying the right fabrics is a big issue,” said Jyothi. They have also introduced handloom and khadi products into the market and encourage traditional art forms like ajrak from Jaipur, ikat, jamdhani, and other prints.

“We source from more than 20 states and one can find the collection of all the best-handcrafted fabrics with us,” adds Jyothi, who holds a post graduation diploma in Management from IIM Lucknow.When initially trying to connect weave cooperatives to people producing handloom products, the team reached out to all the DICs (District Industries Centers) for details about the cooperative societies and weaver communities. With this in mind and a background research done, the team reached out to IIMB’s incubation cell, NSRCEL. IIMB supported the team with the initial funds and they later on entered the market and started selling products.