Home Cities Chennai

Four get 10 years in jail for drug smuggling 

A trial court here on Wednesday sentenced four men to 10 years’ imprisonment in a three-year-old drug smuggling case.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court here on Wednesday sentenced four men to 10 years’ imprisonment in a three-year-old drug smuggling case.

BV Jeevan Kumar, Thameem Anwar, Mohammed Zahir and K Bala were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in December 2015 and five kg of Methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug that affects central nervous system were seized.

According to the prosecution, Jeevan Kumar of Nellore had manufactured the drug and supplied it to Thameem Anwar and Mohammed Zahir of Chennai. Both of them had engaged Bala as a carrier to smuggle the drug to Thoothukudi.

However, sleuths nabbed Jeevan Kumar based on a tip-off and Bala as he was about to board a bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus.

After completion of the trial, J Chandran, judge of the First Additional Special Court (for cases under NDPS Act), held that the prosecution had proved beyond doubt the involvement of all the four.

They were sentenced to 10-year imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of `three lakh on Bala and `two lakh each on others. A Selladurai was the Special public prosecutor in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp