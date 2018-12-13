Four get 10 years in jail for drug smuggling 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court here on Wednesday sentenced four men to 10 years’ imprisonment in a three-year-old drug smuggling case.

BV Jeevan Kumar, Thameem Anwar, Mohammed Zahir and K Bala were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in December 2015 and five kg of Methamphetamine, a highly addictive drug that affects central nervous system were seized.

According to the prosecution, Jeevan Kumar of Nellore had manufactured the drug and supplied it to Thameem Anwar and Mohammed Zahir of Chennai. Both of them had engaged Bala as a carrier to smuggle the drug to Thoothukudi.

However, sleuths nabbed Jeevan Kumar based on a tip-off and Bala as he was about to board a bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus.

After completion of the trial, J Chandran, judge of the First Additional Special Court (for cases under NDPS Act), held that the prosecution had proved beyond doubt the involvement of all the four.

They were sentenced to 10-year imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of `three lakh on Bala and `two lakh each on others. A Selladurai was the Special public prosecutor in the case.