Promising big profits in cardamom business, duo dupes two men of crores

Based on this, Rajan’s father filed a complaint after which the CCB arrested Rajan from his house in the city on December 6.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB), recently arrested a 44-year-old assistant general manager of a telecom company in the City, for allegedly cheating his father and elder brother, promising them high returns for their investments.

The man identified as Rajan, a resident of Mogappair, had allegedly convinced his father residing in Puducherry, and elder brother residing at Hyderabad, to invest in a business of supplying cardamom to the Tirupathi temple.

“For this, Rajan had allegedly introduced his family members to one A Theiva Jyothi, who posed as the supplier of cardamom, to the temple. Believing this, the family members gave `2.15 crore to the woman in 2014-15 and never got any returns,” said an investigating officer. 

Based on this, Rajan’s father filed a complaint after which the CCB arrested Rajan from his house in the city on December 6. During investigation it was found that Rajan had befriended Theiva Jyothi, in 2004.

“The woman, a divorcee, resided along with her mother and son, and would often visit Rajan. She claimed to be supplying cardamom to the Tirupathi temple, and had asked Rajan to invest in it, promising double the returns. She had taken money from him and his family,” said a source.

Further investigations revealed that Theiva Jyothi had cheated several others in the same way.

Express contacted one of the victims who did not wish to be named, who lost Rs 60 lakh to Jyothi in three months in 2016.

The victim was introduced to Theiva Jyothi at her son’s college in 2013 and over the years, the duo became friends.

“Jyothi again, had asked me to invest money in the business, promising the same to her. Trusting her, we had given Rs 60 lakh in three months and did not get any returns for over two years. She would ask me to transfer the money into her and her son’s bank accounts,” the victim added.

34 lorries confiscated for smuggling M-sand

Chennai: A total of 34 lorries involved in smuggling of M-sand in Kanchipuram district, were confiscated. According to the district administration, “In order to check the illegal movement of M-sand and sales of the goods, 17 special teams comprising of revenue and police officials, have been constituted in Kancheepuram district. Besides, five special mobile teams have been constituted, led by tahsildars, to curb the illegal movement of M-sand.” 

Suspecting adultery, man stabs wife to death

Chennai: A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver, David, allegedly stabbed his wife in broad daylight at Chetpet on Wednesday afternoon. “A year ago, the duo started having fights and Lekha decided to live separately and rented a house at Chetpet where she lived with her children,” said a police officer. “After suspecting adultery, he picked up a fight with her on the road, and in a fit of rage, pulled out a knife and stabbed her.” 

