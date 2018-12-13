Home Cities Chennai

Southern railways to get new laundries, to offer more clean bedrolls

The two mechanised laundries managed by railways at Basin Bridge and Kochuveli, supply 23,000 quality lines per day.

Published: 13th December 2018

Indian_Railways

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In order to ensure that passengers are provided clean and quality bedrolls during their train travel, Southern railway has decided to set up mechanised laundries at Madurai, Coimbatore, Mangalore, Nagercoil and Ernakulam. 

According to official sources, the bedroll cleaning is to be outsourced under BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model at five stations in Madurai, Salem, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions, with a capacity to wash about 13,000 lines per day. 

The two mechanised laundries managed by railways at Basin Bridge and Kochuveli, supply 23,000 quality lines per day. The Basin Bridge laundry supplies 18 tons bedrolls (six tons per shift), while bedroll washing capacity of laundry at Kochuveli is 9 tonnes a day (3 tons per shift). 

The automatic cleaning of linen involves steam wash, automatic drying, pressing and folding. “The Basin Bridge laundry was upgraded with automatic washing machines a decade ago. So, we are planning to establish a similar mechanism for cleaning the bedrolls in other divisions,” said a senior railways official. 
Until a few years ago, the railways was flooded with the complaints of torn bedsheets and blankets and dirty pillows. 

The upgradation of Basin Bridge laundry though, has helped the railways bring down the complaints over the poor quality of bedrolls. A railway official says setting up the mechanism to clean the bedrolls across railways, remains a challenging task for various reasons.

“Besides washing the bedrolls everyday, as per the norms, bedrolls have to be replaced every year.  No one is willing to take up this work as washing linen is no longer a profitable business,” explained the official. 

Railways procure the bedrolls from the Association of Cooperatives and Apex Societies of Handlooms, that functions under the Ministry of Textiles.

Presently, customers are charged Rs 30 per bedroll during travel. It may be recalled that CAG report for 2017-18 indicted the Railways oversupply of dirty and torn bedrolls.

