Chennai: Two women killed in balcony collapse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two elderly women, who were reportedly talking while standing in the balcony of a house in Tiruvanmiyur on Thursday evening, died after the balcony collapsed. Police said, Mariammal resided on the first floor of a two-storey building at Tiruvanmiyur along with her son.

“On Thursday evening Tulasiamma had come to meet her and the duo were talking in the balcony when it suddenly collapsed,” said a police officer. “The duo fell and died on the spot. A four-year-old girl, Tamilselvi, who was playing on the ground floor, sustained severe head injuries after the debris fell on her,” added the officer.

Both the bodies were recovered and sent to the Royapettah government hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered with the police and further investigations are on.

Rs 1.25 lakh, gold stolen from house

Chennai: Unidentified people allegedly decamped with around Rs 1.25 lakh in cash and nine sovereigns of gold from a house at Triplicane on Wednesday afternoon. Police said, Selvam, a resident of Pazhani Amman Kovil street in Triplicane, had gone for work and his wife Venmathi was alone at home on the first floor of the building. “At around 2 pm on Wednesday afternoon, she had gone to the terrace to dry clothes and returned only to find the main door of the house open and the valuables from the cupboard missing,” said a police source. Following the same, a case has been registered with the Anna Square police station. Finger print experts have taken imprints from the scene and further investigation is on.

Woman hacked to death

Chennai: An unidentified gang allegedly hacked to death a woman and buried her body in a vacant land near her house at Mullipakkam in Kancheepuram on Wednesday. Police said Krishnaveni, 59, of Mullipakkam had gone to graze her cattle at a nearby ground around 4.30 pm. “Since she did not return home until 8 pm, both her sons searched for her and found her body half buried among the bushes,” a police officer. Police said the body bore injury marks.

They also recovered a knife. Preliminary investigation revealed that Krishnaveni’s son was a VCK functionary. Recently, she had a fight with her neighbour over a land deal and the police suspect this to be reason for the crime. Manampathi police is probing the case.

Man dies as Container lorry hits motorcycle

Chennai: A 59-year-old man who was riding with his grand daughter on a motorcycle died after a container lorry hit their vehicle near K V Kuppam at Ennore on Thursday morning. Police said Krishnamoorthy, a retired private company employee, had taken his grand daughter Nehashree, aged two and a-half years, to drop her at school at Wimco Nagar.

He was not wearing a helmet. As the two reached K V Kuppam, a container lorry driver lost control of the vehicle, rammed the central median and collided with the two-wheeler. Krishnamoorthy died on the spot, said a police personnel. Passersby rushed the girl to a private hospital for treatment. The public nabbed the lorry driver P Kalidas, 52, when he tried to escape, police said. After the accident, residents staged a road roko alleging that many container lorries drive fast through the stretch causing accidents. Madhavaram traffic investigation wing has registered a case.