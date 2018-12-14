A free ticket to Japan 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ever wondered what life is like in Japan? Thought about what people eat, how their cities and streets look, the temples they pray in, how they dress, the festivals they celebrate, the superstitions they hold dear or even the modes of transport they use to get around? If visiting Japan seems like an impossible dream, visit the stunning photo exhibition at ABK — AOTS DOSOKAI, Tamil Nadu Centre on Nelson Manikam Road for an opportunity to immerse yourself in Japanese culture.

The exhibition showcases photographs by Indians who either live or have lived in Japan, or have even visited the country. It consists of 400 digital images on themes relating to Japan like Hanami (flower viewing), Matsuri (festival), Places and people, Bridges, Tokyo and Kyoto, Steam locomotive, Shinkansen (bullet train) and other topics.

Most pictures are accompanied with descriptions and interesting nuggets of information. This reporter found herself awestruck by the breathtaking pictures of cherry blossom, the beautiful Yukatas (Japanese garment, a casual summer kimono), and the stunning Geishas. The exhibition was inaugurated on Thursday by Kojiro Uchiyama, the Consul-General of Japan in Chennai and a special address was given by M Swaminathan, the President of the Photographic Society of Madras. (The exhibition is free for all and is open to the public today. The timings are 10 am to 7 pm.)