And on that cheerful ‘note’...

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : What better way to bring in Christmas than a night of melody and music with the renowned Shillong Chamber Choir that has mesmerised audiences throughout the world and became a household name after their awe-inspiring performances on the reality show India’s Got Talent. The choir will be performing foot-tapping numbers to spread some Christmas cheer and welcome the season of joy and holidays at The Courtyard in Phoenix MarketCity on December 15 at 7 pm. The concert is open to all.

“As we have performed in Chennai several times, we have worked on bringing in new elements to the show,” said William Richmond, one of the lead singers of the choir. “We will be performing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for the first time here and that is one of the biggest highlights of the show as it is a very difficult piece. We will also be performing songs from Abba, Queen, some rock and roll numbers, our Bollywood medleys and even a Tamil song!”

Speaking about how one of the choir’s most memorable performances was in Chennai, he said it was the year that the city was recovering from the onslaught of the floods. “You could see the power of music that evening,” William said. “It was magnificent to see the rapport that the audience and we as performers shared. You could see everyone had come to have a good time and were looking to start afresh after the misery of the floods. Even now, people should just come to see us perform for the music because while our compositions are complex, they are very easy to listen to and in Chennai, the audience is so culturally well-informed and knowledgeable that it is always a pleasure to perform here.”

Founded by Neil Nongkynrih, the Shillong Chamber Choir has performed for the former US President and his family, Barack and Michelle Obama, when they had visited Delhi. Additionally, they have performed alongside big names and esteemed artists such as Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Usha Uthup and Amitabh Bachchan. They have performed in popular destinations like Europe, UK, Canada, America and South East Asia and have been the winners of ‘India’s Got Talent’ in 2010.

Songs to look forward to

Shillong Chamber Choir will perform Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for the first time in Chennai. They will also perform songs from Abba, Queen, some rock and roll numbers, Bollywood medleys and a Tamil song.