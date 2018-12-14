Home Cities Chennai

Biometric attendance for 73 lakh appearing for RPF examinations

The CRC also advised the candidates to avoid mehendi or henna on left thumb, as it may reduce the accuracy of the biometric details. 

CHENNAI : In an attempt to prevent impersonation of candidates in examinations for recruiting constables and sub-inspectors in Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Central Recruitment Committee (CRC) of RPF is to introduce biometric attendance system for candidates appearing for the exams, perhaps for the first time, this year.According to an official notification of the Railways, the thumb impression of the left hand of candidates appearing for computer-based tests for various posts in RPF will be captured before the examination. About 73 lakh candidates are to appear for the examination scheduled to be conducted on December 19 and 20 across India. 

“The CRC has decided to capture the biometric details of candidates for the first time to prevent impersonation. The move will ensure transparency in the recruitment process,” said a senior RPF official. 
“Even before appearing for the examination, the candidate’s thumb impression will be captured at the examination hall. If any need arises, the candidate’s credentials will be verified with thumb impression in the later stage,” explained the official.

The CRC also advised the candidates to avoid mehendi or henna on left thumb, as it may reduce the accuracy of the biometric details. Though other Central recruiting agencies including Union Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Commission, in the past, had suggested to introduce biometric attendance, the proposal remained only on paper.

“The exercise to record the thumb impression for nearly 73 lakh candidates at the same time, is an uphill task. The works have been outsourced to a private company. Based on the response, other recruiting agencies may introduce biometric system in future,” said a senior Railways official.The exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards for various other group C and D posts will continue to be conducted as done earlier, added sources.

