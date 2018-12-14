Devotees to meet on SC verdict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Sri Ayyappa Bhaktha Sabha in Mahalingapuram and the Dharma Rakshana Samiti have arranged for an Ayyappa Guruswamigal Sangamam on December 16 from 4 pm at the Meenakshi Women’s College in Kodambakkam to discuss the Supreme Court verdict that permits women of all ages to have the darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala.

Brahmasri Kantaru Mahesh Mohanaru Thanthri, Chief Hereditary High Priest of Sabarimala Temple, Pujya Sri Paripoornananda Saraswati Swamigal, founder of Sri Peetam in Andhra Pradesh, Sri PG Sasikumar Varma, president of the Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee, Kerala and S Gurumurthy, editor of Tughlak, will address the Guruswamis.

“The recent Supreme Court Judgement to allow women of all ages to worship Sabarimala Ayyappa has become a tool to spoil the sanctity of Sabarimala,” said Sasikumar. “This is one of the biggest sorrows that has befallen on our Hindu Sanadhana Dharma and the crores of Ayyappa devotees.”

He said that since there are a substantial number of devotees from Tamil Nadu who undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage, it was important to oppose the SC interference in Hindu religious practices.

“To convey this mindset of the Ayyappa devotees in Tamil Nadu to the entire Hindu community across the globe, Dharma Rakshana Samiti and Sri Ayyappa Bhakta Sabha have planned this year’s Ayyappa Guruswamis Sangamam,” said Sasikumar. “We invite all Ayyappa devotees to come on December 16 to listen and be a part of the deliberations in light of the recent Supreme Court verdict.”